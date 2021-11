EEUU: Panel de FDA avala píldora de Merck contra COVID-19

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) - Sarasota County could be going to court over the recent approval of an unprecedented 8-story hotel approval on Siesta Key. It passed in late October despite major opposition from residents who spoke out during hours of public comment.

"We are not getting represented on Siesta Key. They are just taking the tourist money that comes in to Siesta Key and then they are ignoring the will of the people and that is not right," said business owner and resident Barbara Lancer.