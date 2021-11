DeSantis: los cierres por COVID-19 “no van a suceder” en Florida por la variante ómicron

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has charged a Sebring man for shooting and killing a mother black bear and her cub while illegally trying to trap them without a permit.

FWC said John Falango, 43 of Sebring, shot and killed the two black bears in an illegal trapping attempt. Biologists and officers with FWC found the bears in the Sun 'n Lake community in Sebring.