¿Cuándo puede vacunarse su hijo de escuela primaria?

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A teacher at IMG Academy is facing multiple sex crime charges after she allegedly had a sexual relationship with an underage student, according to the the Manatee County Sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said that on Aug. 25, 2021, IMG Academy staff told them about a potential sexual relationship between Taylor J. Anderson, 38, and an underage student after overhearing rumours about the situation.