Covid-19: Alerta sanitaria por nueva variante Ómicron

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Just like all old technology is phased out, the nation's 3G network is approaching its end. For Americans with older phones that still run on 3G, it might be time to upgrade your phone, or face disconnection.

The National Association of State 911 Administrators issued a warning to consumers that anyone using old phones that rely on 3G service may need to switch to a newer device, or see their phones stop working. This includes other devices on the same network, like some medical devices, tablets, smart watches or home security systems, according to NASNA.