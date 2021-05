Coronavirus de Florida: el estado informa 1,606 nuevos casos, 27 nuevas muertes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Minority owners of the Tampa Bay Rays are suing the team over allegations of a scheme to usurp their partnership and transfer the baseball club and franchise to a new entity.

Court documents show that the minority owners are suing the General and Managing Partner of Tampa Bay Rays Baseball, LTD, Stuart Sternberg, Rays Baseball Club, LLC, and Tampa Bay Rays Baseball, LTD.