Cómo verificar si los CDC están monitoreando su crucero en busca de COVID

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Community partnerships and more citizen awareness have led to animals’ lives being saved in a county which has had the state’s highest euthanization rate, according to the SPCA Florida in Lakeland.

“With that target on our county, we all wanted to rally because it’s not [Polk County Animal Control's] problem, it’s a community problem. So to help them with partnerships and programs is the only way we’re going to fix this,” said Randa Richter with the SPCA Florida.