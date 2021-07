Brote de COVID-19 reportado después de 16 infectados en el centro de llamadas 911 de Orlando

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Local governments in Pinellas have now removed around 613 tons of dead fish and marine life from area waterways as very high levels of Red Tide persist within Tampa Bay.

Pinellas County contractors and the City of St. Petersburg collected around 124 tons of fish on Sunday and Monday alone from Tampa Bay, Boca Ciega Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway.