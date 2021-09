Biden insta a las vacunas de refuerzo de COVID-19 para aquellos que ahora son elegibles

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Halloween isn't the only scary thing coming up in October for Florida residents. More immediately, the state is going to see rate hikes on flood insurance as the Federal Emergency Management Agency implements a new risk rating system on Oct. 1.

Flood insurance is a yearly cost to homeowners who use it, and it covers homes in danger of water damage, particularly during storms. For Florida, that's all year but particularly in hurricane season.