Beverly Hills prohíbe el ‘Trick or treat’ y rociar a las personas con crema de afeitar en Halloween

Check out our safety guidelines for trick-or-treaters and candy distributors alike: 🎃 Low risk: – Doing an indoor or backyard candy hunt with members of your household – Make a game of hiding treats in tricky places instead of trick-or-treating this year. ⚠️ Moderate risk: – Participating in one-way trick-or-treating at a few trusted houses – To keep all the magic of Halloween minus some of the risk, set up individually wrapped goodie bags for families to grab and go at the end of your driveway, edge of your lawn, or on a folding table with disinfecting wipes nearby* 🔴 High risk: – Going trick-or-treating the traditional way – Ringing doorbells, huddling in close on front porches, and dunking hands in communal candy buckets is ill-advised this Halloween *If you choose to make treat bags, wash your hands thoroughly before and after preparing them. #YourActionsSaveLives Learn more at https://covid19.ca.gov/holidays/