Alto funcionario de campaña de Trump ridiculiza el uso de máscara de Joe Biden después de que presidente y aliados infectados

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, Jason Miller, a senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, speaks to reporters in New York. Late last month, the Trump campaign moved two veteran political aides into senior leadership roles, reflective of an effort to bring more experience to the campaign team. And on Friday, June 5, 2020, the campaign brought on board former communications chief Miller as a senior adviser as well. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)