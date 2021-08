7 pacientes de Florida totalmente vacunados contra COVID-19 mueren en lo que los médicos dicen que es una situación extremadamente rara

LAND O LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) -- A Tampa Bay fire chief is begging members of the community to be safe and only use 911 in true emergencies as he says a spike in COVID hospitalizations is inundating hospitals and forcing ambulances to hold patients for hours as they wait to be admitted.

Pasco County Fire Chief Scott Cassin issued a video message for the community on Tuesday, pleading with them to stay vigilant. In his message, Chief Cassin says hospital rooms in Pasco are being "inundated with patients," causing the time it takes to be seen in an emergency room to skyrocket.