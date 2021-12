4 de cada 10 pacientes con COVID no presentan ningún síntoma, advierte un estudio

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Supreme Court has agreed to move forward and hear a case focused on Marsy's Law, deciding if police officers can be considered victims of crimes while performing their duties. The case comes following a conflict between the City of Tallahassee and the Florida Police Benevolent Association over protecting officer identities in cases where they use deadly force.

Marsy's Law is a statute adopted from an amendment and ballot initiative in 2018 by Florida voters.