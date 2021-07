Incendios forestales causan evacuación de miles en norte de California

TAMPA (WJW) — Those who filed for unemployment in 2021 could be eligible for reduced or even free health insurance as part of the American Rescue Plan.

According to a release from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, starting July 1, those who received or who are approved to receive unemployment compensation for any week beginning in 2021 may be able to find lower-cost plans due to subsidies part of the stimulus package passed in March.