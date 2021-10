Hombre sentenciado a pena de muerte en Florida dice que policía de Tampa lo incriminó y presenta una demanda

(NEXSTAR/AP) – Facebook, as well as subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp, all suffered an outage Monday that was longer than five hours (and counting) at publication time. What caused the social media meltdown?

"We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible," Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer tweeted just before 4 p.m. ET – about four hours into the outage, which started just before noon.