Hombre de St. Pete de 97 años muere después de sufrir ‘heridas leves’ en un accidente automovilístico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Butter, cheese and cream could be more expensive in 2022 as inflation marches on and demand outpaces supply of milk in the United States. The United States Department of Agriculture's most recent weekly report on the dairy market is predicting prices to rise as the country's dairy cows can't be milked fast enough to keep up with consumer demand.

Milk production forecasts are predicted to be lower than previous years heading into 2022. USDA already projected lower production of milk in 2021, now that trend is expected to continue.