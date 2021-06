Hombre de Sarasota es acusado de homicidio luego de que una mujer muriera por heridas de ataque, dicen los agentes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Last week, the Florida Department of Health told the public that it will no longer publish daily COVID-19 reports for state deaths, cases and hospitalizations. Instead, the reports will shift to a weekly data dump.

Just after the state changed COVID data publications from daily to weekly, a new survey from WalletHub that ranked states based on COVID-19 danger was released, with Florida ranked at 48 out of 51, with the District of Columbia included.