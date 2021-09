Hombre de North Port arrestado después de que su novia encuentra un escondite con pornografía infantil, dice la policía

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The family of missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano revealed new details Tuesday concerning signs of a struggle inside the woman's apartment found after her disappearance.

One of Marcano's cousins said the family is searching again in Orlando and described how the family found the bedroom. They said there was jewelry on the ground, the bed was not made, and the room was in "disarray," and that it looked like there had been a struggle.