Hombre de Florida intentó robar Waffle House usando sus dedos como pistola

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) — A "Black Lives Matter" passage has been pulled from textbooks in Sarasota County Schools. In a letter to parents last week, district officials explained the text "contained content that may be controversial and in conflict with the Florida Dept. of Education's requirements," specifically its recent ban on "Critical Race Theory."

"It was discovered that there was a small part of the text in a vocabulary exercise for fifth-grade students within the textbook that had some information in there that, according to the instructional planning requirements from the state, that is aligned with CRT and that should not be and could not be something that was taught in our classrooms," explained Dr. Harriet Moore, the Director of Innovation and Equity for Sarasota County Schools.