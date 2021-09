MES DE LA HISPANIDAD: Un mexicano lidera una planta de recuperación de aguas servidas en el condado de Hillsborough

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Terri DeSesso is from Parrish, Florida. She admits she never knew Gabby Petito or the family of Brian Laundrie, but somehow she felt compelled to drive 52 miles to the Laundrie family home to put up signs and leave flowers in their front yard.

"Because I'm a mother and a grandmother and I feel for both parties. I feel for them and I feel for the lost girl's parents," DeSesso said.