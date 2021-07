Haiti: La policía arresta a dos sospechosos en el asesinato de Moise

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - If you haven't had a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Pinellas County officials are providing a surreal-ly cool opportunity for residents to do so on Friday.

From 10 a.m. to noon, residents can receive a Pfizer, Moderna or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Dali Museum, located at 1 Dali Boulevard in St. Petersburg.