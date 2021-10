Guardias de Seguridad Escolar: escuelas del condado de Hernando comenzarán con esta nueva iniciativa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to request the agency be allowed to indefinitely suspend the collection of reemployment assistance overpayments, according to a news release.

This comes just days after Better Call Behnken reported on residents who feared that not reimbursing the state for overpayments of unemployment benefits could hurt their credit score.