Garth Brooks dice que está jugando bares de buceo en lugar de estadios porque 'los bares de buceo están vacunados'

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) -- The search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie isn't slowing down.

Crews went back out to the Carlton Reserve Wednesday, an area that's 75% underwater. North Port police and other law enforcement agencies are now using boats, dive teams and sonar equipment to move this search forward.

"We are trying to cover every acre in this preserve," Commander Joe Fussell said.