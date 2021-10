Fiscalía chilena investigará negocios de presidente Piñera

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Disney revealed on Friday pricing and more information about the replacement for its iconic FastPass program at its domestic theme parks and revealed more details about Disney Genie, a free personalized itinerary tool that will help guests spend less time waiting in line.

Disney announced earlier this year the iconic FastPass and MaxPass programs at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will be retired and replaced with “Lightning Lane."