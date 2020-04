Firmado de fútbol de Louisville disparado y asesinado en Florida

Welcome to 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 @dexterrentz!



This All-County selection for WR, led his team as a Team Captain while using his speed & big play ability to become a headache for those lined up against him.

#FlyVille20 x #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/4r99jhp8et