Familia del condado de Polk separada por deportación para reunirse a tiempo para el Día de la Madre, dice congresista

TAMPA (WFLA) – Inside the Metropolitan Ministries warehouse, volunteers are packing boxes with nearly two dozen non-perishable items for Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tampa Police Department officers to distribute to families in need.

“I'm not saying these boxes we are putting out as a first step is the answer or the solution,” Tampa attorney Steve Yerrid said. “But what I am saying is, it's the first step and I don’t care how long that journey is.”