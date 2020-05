Facebook pagará a los moderadores $ 52 millones por daños psicológicos

FILE – In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Responding to criticism, Facebook says it will no longer allow advertisers to use ethnicity as a filter when it comes to targeting or hiding ads offering housing, employment or credit. The changes come after a report by ProPublica found that Facebook’s system lets advertisers exclude black, Hispanic or other so-called ‘ethnic affinities’ from seeing their ads. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)