Expiloto de NASCAR asesinado después de atacar a exesposa con hacha, dice policía

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA): Dry air continues to shift into the Atlantic along with our area of high pressure exiting off the south east from the Carolinas. At the same time, frontal boundary system from the Mississippi river valley slowly tracks east through the Southeast and the Gulf of Mexico and further south and east towards Hispaniola and the Bahamas, a surge of tropical moisture tracks north.

As high pressure enters into the Atlantic the bottom edge of its rotation will grab some of this tropical moisture and begin to track it onto the East Coast to Florida. This south easterly flow will then meet up with this frontal boundary system to the west which will fuel the front.