Exabogado de George Zimmerman arrestado en caso de perjurio que involucra a una joven presunta víctima de violación

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) — A Mississippi woman is facing child abuse charges after police said she left her children inside a U-Haul truck while she and a friend dined at a Waffle House.

The Sun Herald reported officers arrived at the restaurant in Laurel around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13. They found a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old locked in the back of the moving truck. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said a witness called police after noticing the children being locked in the vehicle.