Eventos de Halloween en Tampa Bay: elige tu nivel de miedo

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Three teenage brothers have been charged as suspects in a series of vehicle burglaries in the Lakeland area, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Malachi Thompson, 18, of Bartow and his two underage brothers face a total of 304 criminal charges after allegedly stealing three guns, ammunition, multiple credit/debit cards, identifications, and other stolen items.