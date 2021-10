Estudio revela que cheque de estímulo es crítico para muchos

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) - A head athletic trainer at Southeastern University is out of a job and no longer has a license to practice in Florida following a sexual misconduct allegation involving a volleyball player.

A 23-year-old graduate student, who played with the women’s volleyball team and served as an assistant coach, accused Jem Sirrine of inappropriately exposing her private area during a one-on-one session to treat a leg injury in November 2020, according to an investigative report filed with the Fla. Department of Health and a police report obtained by 8 On Your Side.