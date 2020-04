Estudiantes de último año de secundaria en Polk, tristes por cancelación de su graduación

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners will be meeting online Thursday to discuss a number of issues related to their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission is expected to discuss whether or not to reopen the counties beaches and pools, which were closed last month to limit the spread of the virus, and other matters related to the local state of emergency, which was extended to April 17.