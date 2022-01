Warner compra el amplio catálogo musical de David Bowie

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) - Pinellas Park police say they have arrested the driver who fled from a deadly collision with a motorcyclist and left behind his red Camaro after crashing into a Pinellas Park church.

Pinellas Park police said they identified 30-year-old Eric Lavghun Dennis as the hit-and-run suspect from Oct. 14, 2021.