Una ‘Cantidad significativa’ de recuerdos de la banda Lynyrd Skynyrd fueron robados en Florida, el sospechoso es identificado

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) - The head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arians, hosted a fundraiser at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor in April. You can bet the course was teeming with stars but one of them emerged rather unexpectedly, stealing the show with his musical performance.

Jadon Perez, who is only 10 years old, dressed for success. He had only sung in public a handful of times but, standing in front of hundreds of people in his red Mike Evans jersey, he did it and he did it well.