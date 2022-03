“Turning Red” de Pixar aborda la pubertad de una forma única

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the start of daylight saving time just over a day away, Florida Senator Marco Rubio has called to make the twice a year time change permanent across the country.

In a video message on the Sunshine Protection Act, Rubio (R-FL) said," As a country, we've dealt with this policy for far too long. Twenty states and a huge majority of Americans want to stay in daylight saving time all year round, and we now have bipartisan and bicameral support to do just that. So please, let's just lock the clock once and for all and put all this stupidity behind us."