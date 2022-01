Sony compra a Bungie, estudio de videojuegos que desarrolló Destiny y Halo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) - A number of drivers who traveled down Pasadena Avenue South last Tuesday around 10 a.m. are sharing in their frustration. Several have lashed out on social media including Elaine Goller.

"Some of the people on Nextdoor only replaced two tires or one and it was 800 dollars a tire," said Goller. "And there were 80 or 90 people who responded and someone else said that there had been 70 tires that had been affected. "