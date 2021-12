“Selena” es incorporada al Registro Nacional de Cine de EEUU

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the Florida Department of Health's latest COVIOD-19 data report, 12,984 new cases were reported, and vaccinations across the state had increased per week.

The most recent COVID-19 numbers reported by FLDOH were published Friday. The data from FLDOH does not show the case load in portions by variant, so it is unknown how many omicron infections contributed to the rising cases in the latest weekly report.