Rod Stewart y su hijo resuelven caso de agresión en Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Floridians who received an overpayment from the state on their reemployment assistance will not have to worry about collection agencies or enforcement actions, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity.

The DEO said in a tweet Friday that it "recognizes the frustrations surrounding ineligible notices and overpayments." In an attempt to "ease the burden of overpayments on claimants," the state said it is not referring non-fraudulent overpayments to collection agencies. That's in effect for benefit weeks from March 1, 2020 through Sept. 4, 2021.