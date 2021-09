“Respect” de Aretha Franklin nombrada la mejor canción de todos los tiempos por Rolling Stone

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The "NFC Special Teams Player of the Week" title currently belongs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' punter, Bradley Pinion. He earned it after placing three of four punts inside the Dallas Cowboys' 10-yard line at Raymond James Stadium one week ago.

Those punts caused the Cowboys' offense to start three of their drives from deep in their own territory and, if you can believe it, they also caused a handful of puppy connections to creep into the community.