Residente arremete contra J Balvin en su más reciente producción

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman who was last seen leaving her home Thursday to go on a date with a man she met online.

Deputies said Eva-Marie Love Mintzer, 25, was last seen Thursday around 11 p.m. when she left her home on Moondance Circle in Brooksville, to go on a date with a man she met on a social media platform.