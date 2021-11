Recibe $1,234 por ver tus películas infantiles favoritas

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) -- Three child welfare agencies made presentations to replace Eckerd Connects in Pasco and Pinellas counties at a recent meeting in Largo, offering to serve an area that includes more than 3,500 children.

Eckerd and the Florida Department of Children and Families decided not to renew their current contract in those two counties that expires at the end of the year. Eckerd officials have also said they plan on allowing the Hillsborough County contract with DCF to expire at the end of next June.