¿Qué programas llegarán a Netflix en enero de 2022?

(ABC4) – ¡Es esa época del mes otra vez! Con diciembre llegando a su fin, es el momento perfecto para hacer cola y reunir su lista de observación para películas y programas que se estrenarán en Netflix el próximo mes.

Para aquellos que tuvieron la oportunidad de ver nuestra lista de películas que se estrenaron el 1 de diciembre en Netflix, fue mucho para mantenerse al día.

La lista de espectáculos de enero comienza con varios clásicos: piense en Annie, Charlie y la fábrica de chocolate y Free Willy. Ya sea que te guste el terror, el romance, la acción o el thriller, seguramente hay una película para cada tipo de gusto.

1 de enero

  • #FollowFriday (2016)
  • 1BR (2019)
  • 300 (2006)
  • Annie (1982)
  • Big Fish (2003)
  • Braveheart (1995)
  • Cadillac Records (2008)
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
  • Dark Shadows (2012)
  • Doing Hard Time (2004)
  • DreamWork’s Rise of The Guardians (2012)
  • Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter (2019)
  • First Sunday (2008)
  • Free Willy (1993)
  • Friends with Money (2006)
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
  • Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
  • Girl, Interrupted (1999)
  • Godzilla (1998)
  • Gremlins (1984)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • Happy Feet 2 (2011)
  • Hell or High Water (2016)
  • Hook (1991)
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) & I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
  • I Love You, Man (2009)
  • Incastrati (Season 1)
  • Interview with the Vampire (1994)
  • Jack and Jill (2011)
  • Jonah Hex (2010)
  • Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
  • Just Go with It (2011)
  • Kung Fu Panda (2008)
  • Linewatch (2008) 
  • Long Story Short (2021)
  • Midnight in Paris (2011)
  • Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
  • Nacho Libre (2006)
  • Paranormal Activity (2007)
  • Rainbow Rangers (Season 2)
  • Road Trip (2000)
  • Runaway Bride (1999)
  • Scary Stories: To Tell In The Dark (2019)
  • Stand by Me (1986)
  • Superman Returns (2006)
  • Taxi Driver (1976)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie CollectionTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
  • Terminator Movie Collection
  • The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
  • The Hook Up Plan (Season 3 – Final Season)
  • The Longest Yard (2005)
  • The Lost Boys (1987)
  • The NeverEnding Story (1984)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • The Town (2010)
  • The Wedding Singer (1998)
  • Troy (2004)
  • True Grit (2010)
  • Wild Wild West (1999)
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
  • Woo (1998)
  • Zone 414 (2021)
4 de enero
  • Action Pack (Season 1)
5 de enero
  • Four to Dinner (2022)
  • Gigantosaurus (Season 2)
  • Rebelde (Season 1)
6 de enero
  • Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Season 2 / Book 2)
  • Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1)
  • The Club (Part 2)
  • The Wasteland / The Beast (2022)
7 de enero
  • Binti (2019)
  • Hype House (Season 1)
  • Johnny Test (Season 2)
11 de enero
  • Dear Mother (2022)
  • The Colony / Tides (2021)
12 de enero
  • How I Fell in Love with a Gangster / Jak pokochalam Gangstera (2022)
13 de enero
  • Brazen (2022)
  • Chosen (Season 1)
  • Photocopier (2022)
  • The Journalist (Season 1)
14 de enero
  • After Life (Season 3)
  • Archive 81 (Season 1)
  • Blippi CollectionBlippi AdventuresBlippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt
  • Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021)
  • The House (Season 1)
  • This Is Not a Comedy (2022)
16 de enero
  • Phantom Thread (2017)
17 de enero
  • After We Fell (2021)
18 de enero
  • Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2022)
19 de enero
  • El Marginal / The Marginal (Season 4)
  • Heavenly Bites: Mexico (2022) 
  • Juanpis González – The Series (Season 1)
  • The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series)
  • Too Hot To Handle (Season 3)
21 de enero
  • Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)
  • Munich – The Edge of War (2022)
  • My Father’s Violin (2022)
  • Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1)
  • Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 2)
  • Summer Heat (Season 1)
  • That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1)
24 de enero
  • Three Songs for Benazir (2022)
25 de enero
  • Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2) 
  • Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (2022)
28 de enero
  • Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1)
  • Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1)
  • Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Limited Series) 
  • Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1)
  • Home Team (2022)
  • In From the Cold (Season 1)
  • The Orbital Children (Season 1)
  • The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window (Season 1)

