¿Qué programas llegarán a Netflix en enero de 2022?

(ABC4) – ¡Es esa época del mes otra vez! Con diciembre llegando a su fin, es el momento perfecto para hacer cola y reunir su lista de observación para películas y programas que se estrenarán en Netflix el próximo mes.
Para aquellos que tuvieron la oportunidad de ver nuestra lista de películas que se estrenaron el 1 de diciembre en Netflix, fue mucho para mantenerse al día.
La lista de espectáculos de enero comienza con varios clásicos: piense en Annie, Charlie y la fábrica de chocolate y Free Willy. Ya sea que te guste el terror, el romance, la acción o el thriller, seguramente hay una película para cada tipo de gusto.
1 de enero
- #FollowFriday (2016)
- 1BR (2019)
- 300 (2006)
- Annie (1982)
- Big Fish (2003)
- Braveheart (1995)
- Cadillac Records (2008)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Dark Shadows (2012)
- Doing Hard Time (2004)
- DreamWork’s Rise of The Guardians (2012)
- Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter (2019)
- First Sunday (2008)
- Free Willy (1993)
- Friends with Money (2006)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
- Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
- Girl, Interrupted (1999)
- Godzilla (1998)
- Gremlins (1984)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- Happy Feet 2 (2011)
- Hell or High Water (2016)
- Hook (1991)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) & I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
- I Love You, Man (2009)
- Incastrati (Season 1)
- Interview with the Vampire (1994)
- Jack and Jill (2011)
- Jonah Hex (2010)
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
- Just Go with It (2011)
- Kung Fu Panda (2008)
- Linewatch (2008)
- Long Story Short (2021)
- Midnight in Paris (2011)
- Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
- Nacho Libre (2006)
- Paranormal Activity (2007)
- Rainbow Rangers (Season 2)
- Road Trip (2000)
- Runaway Bride (1999)
- Scary Stories: To Tell In The Dark (2019)
- Stand by Me (1986)
- Superman Returns (2006)
- Taxi Driver (1976)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Collection: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
- Terminator Movie Collection
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- The Hook Up Plan (Season 3 – Final Season)
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Lost Boys (1987)
- The NeverEnding Story (1984)
- The Patriot (2000)
- The Town (2010)
- The Wedding Singer (1998)
- Troy (2004)
- True Grit (2010)
- Wild Wild West (1999)
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- Woo (1998)
- Zone 414 (2021)
4 de enero
- Action Pack (Season 1)
5 de enero
- Four to Dinner (2022)
- Gigantosaurus (Season 2)
- Rebelde (Season 1)
6 de enero
- Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Season 2 / Book 2)
- Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1)
- The Club (Part 2)
- The Wasteland / The Beast (2022)
7 de enero
- Binti (2019)
- Hype House (Season 1)
- Johnny Test (Season 2)
11 de enero
- Dear Mother (2022)
- The Colony / Tides (2021)
12 de enero
- How I Fell in Love with a Gangster / Jak pokochalam Gangstera (2022)
13 de enero
- Brazen (2022)
- Chosen (Season 1)
- Photocopier (2022)
- The Journalist (Season 1)
14 de enero
- After Life (Season 3)
- Archive 81 (Season 1)
- Blippi Collection: Blippi Adventures, Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021)
- The House (Season 1)
- This Is Not a Comedy (2022)
16 de enero
- Phantom Thread (2017)
17 de enero
- After We Fell (2021)
18 de enero
- Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2022)
19 de enero
- El Marginal / The Marginal (Season 4)
- Heavenly Bites: Mexico (2022)
- Juanpis González – The Series (Season 1)
- The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series)
- Too Hot To Handle (Season 3)
21 de enero
- Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)
- Munich – The Edge of War (2022)
- My Father’s Violin (2022)
- Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1)
- Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 2)
- Summer Heat (Season 1)
- That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1)
24 de enero
- Three Songs for Benazir (2022)
25 de enero
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2)
- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (2022)
28 de enero
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1)
- Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1)
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Limited Series)
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1)
- Home Team (2022)
- In From the Cold (Season 1)
- The Orbital Children (Season 1)
- The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window (Season 1)