Phylicia Rashad, ex esposa de televisión de Bill Cosby, celebra su liberación en un tuit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The second time was the charm for SpaceX. The company successfully launched its Transporter-2 mission from the Florida coast on Wednesday after an aircraft in the area forced the company to scrub its initial attempt.

Transporter-2 was just about 11 seconds away from lifting off from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday afternoon when SpaceX had to quickly scrub the launch. Founder and CEO Elon Musk later tweeted that it was due to an aircraft in the "keep out zone."