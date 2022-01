Muerte de Bob Saget: no hay evidencia de ningún crimen en la habitación del hotel de Florida, dicen los agentes

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) -- Florida residents looking to experience the magic of Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary can now take advantage of a new ticket deal.

Starting Tuesday, Floridians can buy new Weekday Magic Tickets to Disney. A two-day ticket will cost $149 plus tax. Residents can also buy a three-day ticket for $179 plus tax or a four-day ticket for $199 plus tax.