Muere la ganadora del Grammy Latino Marília Mendonça en accidente aéreo

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible case of candy tampering in Riverview after an 8-year-old was hurt by a blade hidden in her chocolate.

The sheriff's office said the child's mother called deputies Friday night after the girl bit into a 100 Grand mini chocolate bar she got while trick-or-treating in the Panther Trace community. However, instead of a tasty treat, the girl got cuts in her mouth instead.