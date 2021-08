Mayim Bialik regresa a “Jeopardy” etapa según informes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Hillsborough County currently has 11,675 students and staff out on quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.

"When we have a confirmed positive case, we trace 48 hours before symptom onset or 48 hours before the positive test. We identify students that were less than six feet away from the positive individual," said Jennifer Sparano who is the COVID coordinator for the school district.