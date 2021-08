Los boletos ya están disponibles para la NFL Kickoff Experience a través de NFL One Pass

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The woman who went viral after being seen on the floor of a Regeneron treatment site in Jacksonville said the antibody treatment saved her life during a press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Toma Dean was among many people waiting for hours at Jacksonville's main library for the monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 earlier this month. Dean said at this point, she had been struggling for nine or 10 days with serious COVID-19 symptoms before getting the medicine.