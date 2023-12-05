NOBLESVILLE, Indiana — Limp Bizkit avanza, avanza y avanza hacia 2024 con una nueva gira por Norteamérica.
La banda de nu-metal/rap-rock, que saltó a la fama a finales de los 90 y principios de los 2000 con éxitos como “Nookie” y “Break Stuff”, llevará su “Loserville Tour” a 24 ciudades en el verano de 2024, Live Nation anunció el martes.
Los actos de apertura incluyen Bones con Eddy Baker y Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE y el actor y músico Corey Feldman. El rapero y ex personalidad de telerrealidad Riff Raff también será “presentador y MC cada noche”, según Live Nation.
Las paradas programadas del tour, a partir del martes, incluyen:
- Julio 16 – Somerset Amphitheater – Somerset, Wisconsin
- Julio 18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL – St. Louis, Missouri
- Julio 20 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, Illinois
- Julio 21 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, Indiana
- Julio 23 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, Michigan
- Julio 24 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, Ontario
- Julio 26 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, New York
- Julio 28 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, Virginia
- Julio 30 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, New Jersey
- Julio 31 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, Massachusetts
- Agosto 2 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, North Carolina
- Agosto 4 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, Georgia
- Agosto 6 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, Florida
- Agosto 7 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, Florida
- Agosto 9 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Pelham, Alabama
- Agosto 11 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, Texas
- Agosto 13 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, Texas
- Agosto 15 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Agosto 16 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, Arizona
- Agosto 18 – USANA Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, Utah
- Agosto 20 – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, Washington
- Agosto 21 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Ridgefield, Washington
- Agosto 23 – Toyota Pavilion at Concord – Concord, California
- August 24 – Glen Helen Amphitheater – San Bernardino, California
Los boletos en preventa están disponibles a partir del 7 de diciembre, y los boletos generales saldrán a la venta el día siguiente (8 de diciembre) a las 10 am. Los boletos se pueden comprar en LiveNation.com y también estarán disponibles en el sitio web oficial de Limp Bizkit, según Live Nation.
Tras el anuncio de la gira el martes, el actor y músico Corey Feldman publicó un mensaje en su sitio web oficial, afirmando que estaba “ORGULLOSO DE SER LLAMADO PERDEDOR”.