NOBLESVILLE, Indiana — Limp Bizkit avanza, avanza y avanza hacia 2024 con una nueva gira por Norteamérica.

La banda de nu-metal/rap-rock, que saltó a la fama a finales de los 90 y principios de los 2000 con éxitos como “Nookie” y “Break Stuff”, llevará su “Loserville Tour” a 24 ciudades en el verano de 2024, Live Nation anunció el martes.

Los actos de apertura incluyen Bones con Eddy Baker y Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE y el actor y músico Corey Feldman. El rapero y ex personalidad de telerrealidad Riff Raff también será “presentador y MC cada noche”, según Live Nation.

Wes Borland, izquierda, y Fred Durst de Limp Bizkit actúan en el Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival el viernes 14 de julio de 2023 en el Ohio State Reformatory en Mansfield, Ohio. (Foto de Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Las paradas programadas del tour, a partir del martes, incluyen:

  • Julio 16 – Somerset Amphitheater – Somerset, Wisconsin
  • Julio 18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL – St. Louis, Missouri
  • Julio 20 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, Illinois
  • Julio 21 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, Indiana
  • Julio 23 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, Michigan
  • Julio 24 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, Ontario
  • Julio 26 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, New York
  • Julio 28 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, Virginia
  • Julio 30 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, New Jersey
  • Julio 31 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, Massachusetts
  • Agosto 2 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Agosto 4 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, Georgia
  • Agosto 6 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, Florida
  • Agosto 7 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, Florida
  • Agosto 9 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Pelham, Alabama
  • Agosto 11 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, Texas
  • Agosto 13 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, Texas
  • Agosto 15 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Agosto 16 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, Arizona
  • Agosto 18 – USANA Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Agosto 20 – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, Washington
  • Agosto 21 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Ridgefield, Washington
  • Agosto 23 – Toyota Pavilion at Concord – Concord, California
  • August 24 – Glen Helen Amphitheater – San Bernardino, California

Los boletos en preventa están disponibles a partir del 7 de diciembre, y los boletos generales saldrán a la venta el día siguiente (8 de diciembre) a las 10 am. Los boletos se pueden comprar en LiveNation.com y también estarán disponibles en el sitio web oficial de Limp Bizkit, según Live Nation.

Tras el anuncio de la gira el martes, el actor y músico Corey Feldman publicó un mensaje en su sitio web oficial, afirmando que estaba “ORGULLOSO DE SER LLAMADO PERDEDOR”.