Kathryn Kates, actriz de “Seinfeld” y “Orange Is the New Black”muere a los 73 años

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office wants to remind drivers of Florida's Move Over Law after one of its deputies faced a close call last month during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 75.

Sgt. Aaron Bowling had just stepped out of his vehicle when he heard tires screeching behind him. When he turned, he saw a blue Ford SUV losing control and barreling right at him.