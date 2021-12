Jon Bon Jovi sorprende a fanáticos en restaurante de New Port Richey

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Four deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office were awarded the Distinguished Service Award Friday after the group helped save a man from an October house fire.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Deputies Logan Wilson, Hugo Garcia, Monica Ruiz, and Lt. Sean Felton were dispatched to a duplex on Oct. 19. When they arrived, body camera footage showed heavy smoke pouring out of the home.