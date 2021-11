Feria Medieval de Sarasota regresa en su nueva ubicación en la ciudad de Myakka

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Mark Nowack is upset and frustrated. For more than two years, he has been waiting and praying for justice for his best friend Robert Krysztofowicz.

"Extremely frustrating. Just unbelievably frustrating," said Nowack. "It's one thing to have a delay of a week or two but when you're given delays of six months at a time it's unimaginable what the family has to keep going through. "